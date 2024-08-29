Viduthalai Part 2 Release Date: Here's when Vijay Sethupathi and Vetrimaaran's crime thriller will be out in theatres

Viduthalai Part 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of 2024. Directed by Vetrimaaran, this period crime thriller stars Vijay Sethupathi as the main lead. Recently, the makers of the film announced the release date, which coincides with the Christmas festival.

Vijay Sethupathi took to his social media handles to announce the release date of Viduthalai Part 2. The film will hit the big screens on December 20. Making the big announcement, the actor wrote, "Mark your calendars! Maverick director #VetriMaaran’s #ViduthalaiPart2 is coming to theatres on December 20, 2024. #ViduthalaiPart2FromDec20. An @ilaiyaraaja Musical." Along with the note, the actor dropped new posters from the film.

The film is based on B. Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan and continues the narrative of Constable Kumaresan, played by Soori, who is tasked with arresting Perumal, portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi, a teacher and leader of a separatist group.

Kumaresan is recruited to apprehend Perumal, and the film further explores themes of loyalty, conflict, and the moral dilemmas faced by the characters against a backdrop of societal issues. The sequel is expected to delve deeper into Perumal's character and his motivations, expanding on the events set up in the first part.

Originally planned as a single film, Viduthalai was split into two parts due to its length.

Viduthalai Part 2 features a strong ensemble cast that includes Soori as Constable Kumaresan, Vijay Sethupathi as Perumal Vaathiyaar, Manju Warrier as Perumal's wife, and Bhavani as Tamilarasi, who is Kumaresan's love interest. The film also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon as DSP Sunil.

The soundtrack for Viduthalai Part 2 is composed by Ilaiyaraaja, who also worked on the first part.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has been basking in the success of his recently released film titled Maharaja. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the film became one of the most-watched films on Netflix. The film also featured Anurag Kashyap as the main antagonist.

