WATCH: Nagarjuna Akkineni twins in white with wife Amala as actor returns to Hyderabad ahead of his 65th birthday

Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. The actor will be turning a year older tomorrow, August 29. Ahead of his 65th birthday celebrations, Nagarjuna returned to Hyderabad with his wife Amala amid heavy security. Now, a video of his airport arrival is going viral on social media.

In the video, Nagarjuna looks dapper in a casual outfit as he makes his way out of the airport. He is joined by his wife, Amala. The couple looks adorable as they twin in white at the Hyderabad airport. Interestingly, if you take a close look, you can actually see a glimpse of the seasoned actor smiling at the paps but then he sifts to his usual serious look while leaving.

Fans across the country are excited for Nagarjuna's 65th birthday celebration. Recently, his blockbuster film Mass was re-released in theaters as a birthday treat for his fans. The film hit the big screens on August 28, and fans thronged to theaters to witness his acting prowess once again. The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, featured Jyotika as the main lead.

Raghava penned a sweet note for the actor on his Instagram handle to celebrate Nagarjuna's birthday. The note read, "Happy Birthday Nagarjuna Babu. I’ll always be grateful to you for believing in me with my directorial debut and giving me #Mass. This day is even more special because of the #Mass re-release in theaters after 20 years. I pray ragavendra swamy for your good health and success. Thanks for everything babu."

One of the most notable ways fans are celebrating the Mass re-release is by recreating iconic scenes from the film inside theaters. Videos have surfaced on social media showing moviegoers reenacting the pivotal scene where Aadi, the protagonist Mass' best friend, is brutally killed by the antagonist Seshu while trying to protect Anjali. In the viral clips, two boys can be seen enacting this emotional moment, with other fans cheering them on.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna is all set to feature alongside Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna in Kubera. The film is directed by none other than Sekhar Kammula.

