From GOAT to Vikram 2, upcoming Tamil thriller films that will be using de-aging technology

Tamil cinema has produced many successful films in recent years which have peaked not just in the content department but special effects as well. Given the variety in the roles which get written for actors, there are times when senior actors have to play younger-looking characters. In order to make the characters look convincing, makers have switched to using the de-ageing technology. Popular films like Vikram, Acharya, and Ra.One have incorporated the use of de-ageing technology to make the lead stars look young for their roles. Several upcoming films are also going to be using this technology, and here are more details about them.

As per recent updates, Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film GOAT, Superstar Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171 and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's high-octane film's sequel Vikram 2 will be using the de-aging technique for actors.

What is de-ageing technology?

De-aging is a visual effects technique that is used to make an actor or actress look younger, especially for flashback scenes.

Tamil thrillers that will be using de-aging technology

More about GOAT, Thalaivar 171, and Vikram 2

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) will mark the first collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay. The film also features an ensemble cast of actors including Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. The makers have unveiled two posters that have received a positive response from fans. The film is said to be a Sci-fi action thriller.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to team up with Thalaivar Rajinikanth in his next film. The buzz around this collaboration is at an all-time high and Lokesh is working with his team of writers on giving finishing touches to his script at the moment. As for now, Sivakarthikeyan is also set to be roped in for this project.

After the humongous success of Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj is again set to collaborate with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. The action thriller film which created a huge possibility of a cinematic universe will be getting a sequel featuring a huge star cast from the film industry. As for now, the film's details have yet to be revealed by the makers.

Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's upcoming movies

Currently, Thalapathy Vijay is working on Venkat Prabhu’s film The Greatest of All Time, which is likely to be released in July, and is committed to the production of Thalapathy 69. The Leo actor made waves on social media when he announced that he would let the curtains drop on his acting career by 2026.

Rajinikanth was last seen in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s film, Jailer. He is currently busy with his upcoming film Vettaiyan, which is helmed by Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel. It was previously titled Thalaivar 170. The film boasts a stellar cast including, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan.

Ulaganayagan AKA Kamal Haasan is currently filming for Indian 2 helmed by Shankar and Kalki 2898 AD helmed by Nag Ashwin while the next schedule of Thug Life helmed by Mani Ratnam is planned to take off in March. Indian 2 which is a sequel of the 1996 blockbuster film Indian will also be using the de-aging technology for actors.

