VIRAL VIDEO: Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara Konidela learns to walk, watch her precious first steps with mom Upasana

Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara Konidela was recently spotted taking her first steps in a heartwarming viral video. With her mother Upasana’s help, the little one waddled and walked to the airport. Klin Kaara was also seen interacting with the staff nearby before happily making her way to the flight while holding her mom’s hand.

Fans couldn’t get enough of this sweet sight and instantly shared it on social media. Reacting to the viral clip, a social media user wrote, "Time flies," while another fan got emotional and commented, "Klin Kaara walking (crying emoji)."

Take a look at the video below:

Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with their baby girl Klin Kaara Konidela on June 20, 2023, at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. The couple welcomed their first child after 11 years of marriage. The Konidela family was overjoyed and shared the happiness with loved ones.

Ram Charan has shared his excitement about fatherhood in several interviews. He expressed his love for spending time with Klin Kaara.

On the little one's first birthday, Upasana posted an emotional video reflecting on her journey through motherhood. The video also featured moments from Klin Kaara's birth and naming ceremony.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Happiest first birthday, my darling Klin Kaara Konidela. You complete us. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives. I’ve watched this video a million times."

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones on June 14, 2012. Their wedding was a grand affair and took place in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Ram Charan is all set for the release of Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the film will hit the big screens on January 10, coinciding with the festival of Pongal. Apart from the RRR star, the movie will also feature Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah in prominent roles.

Ram Charan has also started shooting for RC 16 with Buchi Babu Sana in Mysore.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan's wife Upasana reveals she wanted hotel-like atmosphere for her daughter Klin Kaara Konidela's birth; here's why