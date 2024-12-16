After Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, director Sukumar to team with Ram Charan again post Rangasthalam?

Ram Charan seems to have his hands full at the moment, courtesy of the multiple projects he has lined up already. With Shankar’s Game Changer awaiting an eager Christmas release to Buchi Babu Sana’s RC16 on the wings, there have been also talks about yet another project of his, RC17 directed by Sukumar.

Well, this actor-director duo had previously teamed up together for the 2018 film Rangasthalam, which had been a hit. And now, with them collaborating yet again, all eyes of the fans seem to be glued on this exciting upcoming project.

As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, this time, the movie will present RC in a completely new and stylish avatar, absolutely different from the rural look he had previously pulled off in Rangasthalam.

The action flick would have a flair of urbane at its core and the superstar’s look will be sleek and modern. It would be shot around exquisite locations, and besides the action-adventure plot, there would also be a subtle hint of romance in the screenplay.

As per a source quoted by Deccan Chronicle, Ram’s role in RC17 would be one that would not just be larger than life but also aim to attract younger audiences and create a global mark.

Well, having said this, there is no official confirmation or update on this highly anticipated film yet from the makers’ or actors’ sides. It is believed that the film will go on floors once Sukumar is back from his break of three months.

At the moment, the director is also floored with the limelight, courtesy of the insane success scored by his latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun.

The film has etched nothing less than a global phenomenon at the box office, which is expected to enter the Rs. 1000 crore club collections soon. The movie has broken several other records within no time, surpassing most other blockbuster releases previously.

Speaking about Charan, the actor’s immediate Christmas release with Game Changer is also eyeing a massive breakthrough right after it hits the theater. Co-starring Kiara Advani as the leading lady, the film has already impressed audiences with its trailers, songs, teasers and other glimpses.

The actor’s next project besides this is RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead and has already gone on floors with the commencement of shooting. It is essentially believed to be a sports drama, for which Ram has worked on his physique.

