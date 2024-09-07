Kalki 2898 AD BTS: Prabhas looks deeply engrossed in his character, chats with director Nag Ashwin

Nag Ashwin’s directorial Kalki 2898 AD has performed tremendously well at the box office. The movie has not only been received well at the theaters but has also earned a great applause post its OTT release. And now, a bunch of candid and unseen BTS pictures from the sets of the film has surfaced, and it features none other than Prabhas, as a totally dedicated actor.

Well, the incredible skills of Prabhas simply don’t require any introduction. The Rebel star enjoy fandom from across the country. Like always the actor kept his winning streak intact with a superb performance in Kalki 2898 AD.

In the unseen BTS pictures which have surfaced on social media recently, Prabhas can be seen discussing with filmmaker Nag Ashwin, several aspects of the shooting work. While in one of them, he is seen sitting casually while having a meaningful conversation with the director, in the other Prabhas appears all set for his shot, wearing the costume for his role.

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD incorporates a stellar star cast, with some of the biggest names in the film world, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan and many others.

The plot of the sci-fi mythology-based film originates from the inscriptions of the epic Mahabharata, wherein Vishnu’s 10th avatar, Kalki is prophesied to emerge and save the world.

Well, Kalki 2898 AD hit the theaters on June 27, 2024, and was an immediate hit amongst the audiences. Thereafter, the film was pulled out for an OTT release. The Hindi version of the film was released on Netflix, while other versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam were released on Amazon Prime.

Over the time of its release, the movie was ranked as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. Not only that, it became the third highest-grossing Telugu film.

