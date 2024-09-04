‘That’s how actors talk’: When Ram Charan’s wife Upasana was in shock because of father-in-law Chiranjeevi’s statement

Ram Charan is a true family man, who shares a strong bond with the Konidela clan, especially his father Chiranjeevi, his mother Surekha, his wife Upasana, and his bundle of joy Klin Kaara. After marriage, Upasana Konidela has also become an integral part of the family and shares an equally strong bond with her in-laws. However, are you aware of how the star wife was once stunned by father-in-law Chiranjeevi’s remarks on Ram Charan and called it ‘rude’?

Yes, you read that absolutely right! After the release of RRR, Ram Charan with his co-star Jr NTR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli visited the US to attend the prestigious Golden Globes 2023 Award function. In an interview, the Game Changer actor talked about the film’s success and how reflected on his career. RC also revealed how intensely focused his father Chiranjeevi is on how he looks.

During the candid interaction, Ram Charan said, “Dad has been an actor for 41 years, obviously he has an opinion, and it’s pretty strong sometimes. When you’re slightly out of shape… Like my wife used to be surprised when we used to sit at the dining table, and my dad would say, ‘I think you’ve lost weight’, and I’m like, ‘Yes, dad…,’ and he’s like, ‘I was just fooling around, idiot, you’ve put on so much weight, what the hell are you doing, get to the gym.’ And my wife was like, ‘Isn’t that physically derogatory?’ and I told her, ‘That’s how actors talk’.”

Advertisement

His father Chiranjeevi had insisted that Ram Charan should complete his education before deciding if he wanted to join showbiz. But eventually, RC said that it became clear that he was only delaying the inevitable.

He said, “As usual, my academics weren’t going so great, and the dean of my college called my dad and said, ‘I don’t think you should waste my time and your son’s time, let him go to whatever college and do what he wants’. That’s when I shifted and went to acting schools, and started my journey there.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of S Shankar’s directorial Game Changer, this Christmas. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead alongside him.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Devara trailer launch expected on September 10; NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to launch