Game Changer second song Raa Macha Macha FL: Ram Charan looks handsome as IAS officer; fans excited

Ram Charan is all set to bring forth his much-awaited film Game Changer this year with the makers dropping a special update for fans. The Shankar directorial film’s second single Raa Macha Macha is set to unveil its promo on September 28, 2024.

Sharing the update tweet with the caption, “Let the festivities begin,” the makers unveiled a new look for the actor who embodies a complete IAS officer avatar. The blue shirt outfit which is paired with a tie and shades features the actor in a completely charming manner.

Check out the official post by makers of Ram Charan’s Game Changer: