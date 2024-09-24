Ram Charan's wife Upasana reveals she wanted hotel-like atmosphere for her daughter Klin Kaara Konidela's birth; here's why

Ram Charan's wife Upasana recently opened up about giving birth to their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in a luxury setting. During an interview with The Nod, she talked in detail about her childbirth experience in Hyderabad. Upasana also expressed that she wants people to celebrate childbirth more than a wedding in our society.

Talking about having the luxuries of home while giving birth at a hospital, Ram Charan's wife said, "I wanted to deliver in an atmosphere that was [like] a hotel and had the luxuries of home, while being in a hospital... then I said, why only me? I think all women should have that experience."

Speaking about how having a baby should be celebrated, Upasana said, "Childbirth is as important or more important than a wedding... people think of it as routine, but you don’t know what women go through to get pregnant, during their pregnancy, and during postpartum. So I think that more than a wedding, having a baby should be celebrated."

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed their baby girl, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20 in Hyderabad's Apollo Hospitals. The couple welcomed their first child after almost 11 years of their marriage. Following the birth of their daughter, the entire Konidela family was on cloud nine and celebrated the occasion with their loved ones.

In several interviews, Ram Charan has expressed his joy and excitement about being a father. He has mentioned how he loves spending time with her daughter Klin Kaara.

When Klin Kaara turned one on, Upasana shared an emotional video reflecting on her first year of motherhood. The video also included some moments from Klin Kaara's birth and naming ceremony.

Take a look at the video below:

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana got married back in 2012 on June 14. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of their loved ones.

