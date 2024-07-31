Game Changer: Makers of Ram Charan's political thriller drop new poster ft Kiara Advani on her birthday; announce character name

The makers of Ram Charan starrer Game Changer, directed by S Shankar dropped a significant update regarding the lead actress Kiara Advani on her birthday. To celebrate the occasion, the makers decided to share a new poster featuring the actress and also revealed her character's name from the film.

Ram Charan's Game Changer makers share new poster ft Kiara Advani on her birthday

S Shankar's directorial venture with Ram Charan is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited films. The makers doubled the excitement around the film's release by dropping another new poster from Game Changer featuring the lead actress Kiara Advani on July 31 as the actress celebrates her 33rd birthday, today.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Team #GameChanger wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very Happy Birthday Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts"

Check out the poster below.

Judging by the poster, Kiara is seen wearing the same outfit as seen in the music video which was released earlier this year. The poster shows the actress in a glamorous avatar. Sharing the poster, the production house revealed Kiara’s character's name from the film.

More about Game Changer

Game Changer is an upcoming political thriller, directed by renowned director S Shankar. The film features actor Ram Charan in the lead role. Apart from him, Game Changer boasts a brilliant star cast including actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Samuthirakani in key roles.

Advertisement

The makers of Game Changer dropped its first single, Jaragandi, on the RRR actor’s birthday, on March 27 this year. The lead pair Ram and Kiara literally set the screen on fire with their magical chemistry and mass-entertaining moves. It is worth mentioning that the movie’s musical tracks and scores are composed by S Thaman.

The official title of Game Changer was unveiled in March 2023. Recently, amidst speculations regarding Game Changer's release, producer Dil Raju announced that the Ram Charan starrer will be released during Christmas at the pre-release event of Dhanush' Raayan.

How excited are you to watch the film? Tell us in the comments.

ALSO READ: Sudha Kongara tags budget constraint as biggest problem in Tamil films: ‘There’s no point…’