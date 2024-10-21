Gautham Vasudev Menon drops a rare throwback pic with Suriya, taking fans back to the iconic Kaakha Kaakha days

Suriya and director Gautham Vasudev Menon collaborated on iconic films like Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram. Now, the director has unveiled a nostalgic moment from their yesteryears.

In an Instagram post shared by GVM, the director penned a post by calling it, “From the early files... Time capsule to Kaakha Kaakha days!” The picture that featured the director along with Suriya also had the movie’s main antagonist, Jeevan.

Check out the throwback picture from Kaakha Kaakha Days ft. Suriya and Gautham Menon:

The movie Kaakha Kaakha, starring Suriya in the lead role, was an action thriller flick that featured the actor as a police officer. The movie directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon featured the tale of Anbuselvan, an orphan and honest cop who works as an ACP in Chennai city.

The man, along with his band of similar officers, sets out to vanquish organized crime in the city while he also falls in love with a schoolteacher called Maya. However, things turn sour when a dead gangster’s brother is hellbent on ending the man’s life, creating a tumultuous cascade of events that make up the rest of the film.

Aside from Suriya, the film also had Jyotika in the lead role with an additional ensemble cast of actors like Jeevan, Daniel Balaji, Devadarshini, Manobala, Yog Japee, and many more in key roles. The movie received highly positive reviews and is considered one of the first-ever blockbuster movies starring Suriya.

The film’s success even led it to being remade in 2004 by the name of Gharshana, starring Venkatesh and Asin in the lead roles. The film later went on to be remade in Hindi as Force with John Abraham and even in Kannada with the late Chiranjeevi Sarja called Dandam Dashagunam.

Moving ahead, Suriya is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie, Kanguva, directed by Siva. The movie is touted to be a fantasy action flick that features the actor in a dual role, playing both a period and futuristic character. The film would also have Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in lead roles, making their debut in Tamil cinema.

Moreover, the actor has also wrapped up the shoot for his romantic action flick with Karthik Subbaraj called Suriya 44 and is next set to begin his movie with RJ Balaji.

