Suriya 45 Buzz: Did RJ Balaji change his script for Suriya after initially writing it for Trisha Krishnan?

Suriya, who is gearing up for the release of his movie Kanguva, has announced his next film to be directed by RJ Balaji. Now, as per a report by Valai Pechu, the tentatively titled Suriya 45 is likely to be a divine fantasy movie.

According to the report, the upcoming movie is based on the script for Maasaani Amman, a movie initially rumored to have Trisha Krishnan to play the lead role. Moreover, the report also suggested the film would be in line with Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman, which was also helmed by RJ Balaji.

However, the script has changed to make it a male lead and has also incorporated inputs to the story due to being a Suriya starrer. Moreover, these are just claims made in a recent report and are not confirmed by the makers as of yet.

The announcement of RJ Balaji and Suriya joining together for a movie was made recently, with a special poster being unveiled as well. The poster depicted an array of long sickles adorned with tilaks with a single Vel (spear) in the center of it, which likely indicates a divine subplot existing in the movie.

Similar to the genre, RJ Balaji had previously made the movie Mookuthi Amman with Nayanthara back in the day. The 2020 movie featured the story of a reporter who is encountered by his ancestral goddess, Mookuthi Amman, who sets out to help him out in his life and uses him to expose godmen.

Moving ahead, Suriya is all set to appear in the lead role for the film Kanguva, directed by Siva. The upcoming fantasy action flick features the actor in a dual role, owing to being set in two different timelines. Aside from Suriya, the film also has actors like Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in lead roles, making their Tamil debuts.

The film, slated to release in theaters on November 14, 2024, also has an ensemble cast of supporting actors like Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and more in key roles.

