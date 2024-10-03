Thalapathy 69 full star cast: Vijay’s alleged final movie set to feature Gautham Menon, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, and many more in key roles

Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final movie, tentatively called Thalapathy 69, is gearing up for its shoot soon, with the makers announcing the main cast list of the film.

The yet-to-be-titled movie, directed by H Vinoth, had already announced that Bobby Deol would be playing a major role in the film. Aside from the Bollywood actor, the makers had also announced that Pooja Hegde would once again collaborate with the superstar after their movie Beast.

Check out the official casting of Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in Thalapathy 69:

In addition to the two remarkable actors, it was announced that Mamitha Baiju, known for her performance in Premalu, will also have an important role in the film. Earlier today, the production team introduced four new members to the cast.

Gautham Vasudev Menon is set to share the screen with Thalapathy once more, following their collaboration in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film, Leo. Additionally, the producers have brought Priyamani on board, marking her first appearance alongside Vijay in this project.

Additionally, actors Narain and Prakash Raj have also been locked in by the makers to play prominent roles in the movie.

Here’s the complete list of official announcements made by the makers of Thalapathy 69

The upcoming movie starring Thalapathy Vijay is touted to be the actor’s final venture in cinema. The superstar has already announced stepping into the realm of politics and to be contesting in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

The film helmed by H Vinoth has already been announced to have Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. This movie would also mark his 5th cinematic venture with Vijay after films Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo.

Coming to Thalapathy Vijay’s work front, the superstar was last seen in the movie The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The spy action family drama featured the actor in a dual role as both father and son.

The movie also had an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Mic Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more in key roles. The flick is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

