Kanguva producer Gnanavel Raja on Kalki 2898 AD's impact on South movies; 'I didn't sleep for 3 days…'

The South Indian film industry has seen numerous successful films in 2024, with several major releases lined up for the latter half of the year, including Indian 2, Pushpa 2, Thangalaan, and Kanguva.

Meanwhile, Indian showbiz is enjoying the Kalki 2898 AD wave, and stalwart actors and filmmakers are appreciating the film with their candid reviews, expressing their excitement regarding the Nag Ashwin flick.

Amidst this, producer-distributor K.E. Gnanavel Raja expressed how the pan-Indian release has substantially impacted him since its release on June 27.

Kanguva producer Gnanavel Raja called Kalki a gateway for South Indian films

In a recent interview, the Kanguva producer revealed his point about how Kalki 2898 AD worked as a gateway for the upcoming biggies from the South Indian film industry.

In the interview, the producer of Kanguva discussed how Kalki 2898 AD served as a gateway for upcoming major South Indian films. Gnanavel Raja mentioned that the star-studded film directly influenced him and his forthcoming movie, Kanguva, starring Suriya.

The Sillunu Oru Kaadhal producer remarked, “On Kalki 2898 AD release, I didn't sleep for 3 days because it will impact every South film which is releasing in North. It will not create a big impact on Pushpa; there will be an indirect impact.”

He noted that the epic dystopian film Kalki gained the trust of the North Indian audience, stating, “Trust will go, for audience, for the trade, for a South film which is releasing big in Hindi.”

The Singam producer expressed his happiness and relief over the big-budget flick, saying, “I announced the Kanguva date on the same day evening when I knew that Kalki is doing well,”

Check out Suriya’s Kanguva release date announcement post:

Gnanavel Raja added, “Otherwise I would have waited for Pushpa 2 release” because he feels “the time of release is very important, the kind of promotion window is very important, the content quality is also very important.”

More about Kanguva

Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga is set for a box office showdown with another much anticipated Tamil film, the action thriller Vettaiyan, starring Thalaivar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. Both films are slated for release on October 10th, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra festival.

Kanguva is a Tamil fantasy action film directed by Siva, who is renowned for his work in Vedalam and Veeram. With a reported budget of 300 crores, Kanguva is currently in post-production.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and others. Both Deol and Disha are making their Tamil debut with the Siva directorial.

