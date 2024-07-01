VIDEO: Rajinikanth's blockbuster Padayappa garners huge buzz in USA screening, making fans excited for Coolie

Rajinikanth, the legendary actor of the Indian cinema, has been ruling the big screens for almost fifty years. From box office records to television ratings, numerous factors have been contributing to the success of this iconic star.

On the cinematic journey, Thalaivar has given numerous hits that are still celebrated after ages. This time Padayappa, one of Rajinikanth’s blockbuster films, garnered lauds in a special screening in Florida, USA.

Fans went into a frenzy celebrating Padayappa’s special screening

This year, 2024, marks the 25th anniversary of K. S. Ravikumar's Tamil potboiler Padayappa. To commemorate the event, Thalaivar fans gathered for a special screening, going into a frenzy during the film's high moments.

A video has gone viral of Rajinikanth fans celebrating the silver jubilee of the 1999 masala film.

Check out the post below:

Fans are wondering if this is the reaction to a 25-year-old film then what the excitement will be like for the legendary actor’s next collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj in Coolie.

More About Rajinikanth’s Next Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie is a much-anticipated addition to Rajinikanth's cinematic career. Sathyaraj, a veteran actor, is reportedly joining the team, reuniting with the superstar after nearly four decades.

For the unversed, Coolie is a stand-alone film, not a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. A promotional video titled Thalaivar 171, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, was released a couple of months ago and created immense buzz among movie lovers.

Coolie Title Teaser:

One of Thalaivar's fans reminded of Jailer actor’s next, Vettaiyan, with his Hum co-actor Amitabh Bachchan, writing, “Sir Vettaiyan coming on October… Thalaivar Nerandhram…” followed by a lit, partying face, raising hands, and a heart emoticon.

Here is more about Vettaiyan

The 2.0 star will arrive with his next Vettaiyan on October 20, 2024. The film features a stellar cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier. Anirudh Ravichander is also working as a music composer in the film. The Vettaiyan teaser has already generated significant buzz.

Vettaiyan Teaser:

How excited are you to witness Rajinikanth on the big screen once again? Let us know in the comments!

