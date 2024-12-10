Google Most Searched Films 2024: THESE 6 South films make it to the list; Kalki 2898 AD grabs second position

The year 2024 saw some of the most amazing films churned out by the Southern film industry. The Tollywood actors left no stone unturned to bring out the best of their performances, winning accolades and recognition beyond the national frontiers. And now, six South films have made it to the top spots in the list for Google’s Most Searched Films 2024.

Bagging the second position in the list has been none other than the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial has grabbed a deserved position on the list, considering the massive success it scored at the box offices.

The other films in the list include Teja Sajja’s Hanu-Man in the fifth position, followed by Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, Shoubin Shahir’s Manjummel Boys, and Thalapathy Vijay’s Greatest Of All Time.

The next spot has been reserved once more for Prabhas with his film Salaar, while the tenth position is bagged by Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham.

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD had closed its box office collections with a sweeping Rs. 979 crore worldwide, being the fifth highest-grossing film in the Indian box office history. On the other hand, Salaar had closed in at Rs. 600 crore globally.

In fact, Salaar had all the more reason to draw audience attention courtesy to the fact that its sequel has been already announced and Prabhas is expected to begin working on the project soon.

Besides that, Manjummel Boys has been one such Malayalam film that has earned critical appreciation from the audiences for more than one reason, including technical aspects, acting, scripting, and direction.

Despite being a multi-starrer, the movie, which was based on a real-life incident, did complete justice and brought alive a film that has left a deep impact among the audiences, other than just being an entertainer.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja has also been one more film that has piqued interest worldwide. After its massively successful run in India, the film geared up for an astounding release in China, sweeping across a multitude of screens.

