Suriya and Jyothika turn heads as they arrive to watch Soorarai Pottru’s remake Sarfira starring Akshay Kumar

Sarfira, the 150th film of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, is an official adaptation of the 2020 Tamil biographical drama Soorarai Pottru. The original film starred Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

The Hindi remake features Tamil superstar Suriya in a cameo alongside Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles.

Suriya and Jyotika make striking appearance as power couple

Written by Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi, Sarfira is set for release on July 12. Ahead of the release, the filmmakers hosted a screening. The event saw Kanguva star Suriya and his wife, actress Jyothika, stealing the spotlight with their glamorous appearance.

Suriya looked dashing in a black shirt paired with matching trousers, accessorized with sunglasses and a smartwatch, causing frenzy among fans. Jyothika complemented him in a blue blazer, accessorized with a white handbag.

For those unaware, Suriya and Jyothika co-produced the film along with Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. The actor-producer duo were seen happily smiling for the photographers at the event.

More about Sarfira

Sarfira tells the inspiring story of retired Indian Army captain Gorur Ramaswamy Iyengar Gopinath, aka GR Gopinath, and his journey to establish India's budget airline, Air Deccan.

The film received a U certification from the censor board and has a 2-hour and 35-minute runtime. Promotional materials, including the teaser, trailer, and songs, have received positive responses from cinephiles, generating considerable hype.

Akshay Kumar has been facing a tough patch recently after his last big-budget Hindi movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan flopped at the box office. All the promotional material for Sarfira has garnered praise from cinephiles, with fans hoping for a strong comeback for their favorite star.

For those who don’t know, Soorarai Pottru won five National Awards in 2021, including Best Feature Film, Best Actor for Suriya, Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali, Best Original Screenplay (by Kongara and Nair), and Best Background Score.

Suriya’s upcoming movies

Suriya is gearing up for his upcoming films Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga and Suriya 44.

Kanguva is a Tamil fantasy action film directed by Siva, known for his work in Vedalam and Veeram. The film features an ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and others.

Reportedly, the film is being made on a budget of 300 crores and is estimated to release on 10th October 2024. Kanguva is currently in post-production.

On the other hand, Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, features Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. This film is currently in the production stage.

