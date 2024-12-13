Harikatha OTT release: When and where to watch Srikanth, Rajendra Prasad starrer Telugu web series online

Harikatha, a new Telugu web series, is all set to release on OTT, adding to the list of exciting content available for viewers. Starring Srikanth and Rajendra Prasad, this mystery thriller is set against the backdrop of a village.

The show officially premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 13, 2024, and is now available for streaming. The announcement was made by the platform a few days ago through an official trailer.

Here’s the official trailer of Harikatha here:

The mystery thriller series, directed by Maggi, unfolds a gripping tale set in a village where a series of punishments are meted out to individuals who have committed murders. The villagers suspect that God himself has descended from the heavens to deliver justice, with Bhagavad Gita hymns intricately woven into the narrative of these divine retributions.

Amidst these mysterious events, a new police officer arrives in the village to investigate the occurrences and understand their impact on the lives of the villagers. This premise sets the stage for the series, driving the plot through unexpected twists and turns, while the divine element serves as a central theme with a profound purpose.

In addition to Srikanth and Rajendra Prasad, the series features a talented ensemble cast, including Mounika Reddy, Divi Vadhata, Pujitha Ponnada, Suman, Arjun Ambati, Ruchira Saadineni, Shriya Kottam, Usha Shree, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The cinematography for the series was handled by Vijay Ulaganath, while Junaid Siddique took charge of the editing. The musical score was composed by Suresh Bobbili, with the story penned by Suresh Jai.

On the professional front, Srikanth was recently seen in the Tamil film Maya Puthagam, directed by Rama Jayaprakash. The action thriller, which starred Ashok Kumar and Abarnathi, featured Srikanth in a supporting role and was released in June this year. Earlier in the year, he also played the lead role in the Tamil film Sathamindri Mutham Tha, sharing the screen with Priyanka Thimmesh and Hareesh Peradi. Additionally, Srikanth has other films in the pipeline, including Sshhh.

ALSO READ: Did you know Trisha Krishnan wanted to foray in films with a different name? Here’s why she changed it later