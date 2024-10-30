Hitler OTT release: When and where to watch Vijay Antony starrer Tamil action thriller online

Vijay Antony starrer movie Hitler is all set to make its way to the streaming platform after releasing in theaters back on September 27, 2024. The film directed by Mani Ratnam’s former associate director Dhana is packed with action and thrilling instances.

The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 30, 2024, and is available in multiple languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. The notification of the film’s streaming was posted by Vijay Antony via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Check out the official notification post for Vijay Antony’s Hitler OTT release:

The film stars Vijay Antony in the main role and revolves around a man who stands up against the corruption of individuals misappropriating election funds for their own gain. As a shadowy presence among them, he takes down the wrongdoers, resulting in a series of political assassinations.

The rest of the film focuses on how he succeeds in his mission and why he is doing all this. Aside from Vijay, the movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Riya Suman, Charan Raj, Redin Kingsley, Vivek Prasanna, Tamizh, Aadukalam Naren, and many more in key roles. The film also had musical duo Vivek-Mervin composing the tracks and scores.

Coming to the work front, musician-turned-actor Vijay Antony was previously seen playing the lead role in a movie called Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan. The action movie directed by SD Vijay Milton also had an ensemble cast of actors like R Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Megha Akash, Dhananjaya, Murali Sharma, Saranya Ponvannan, and many more in key roles. The film was however met with negative reviews and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Gautham Vasudev Menon is all set to debut as a director in Malayalam cinema with his upcoming movie Dominic and the Ladies' Purse starring Mammootty. Aside from that, the director is also playing key roles in various movies across South cinema including Mammootty starrer Bazooka, Thalapathy Vijay’s Thalapathy 69, Viduthalai 2, and Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NBK109.

