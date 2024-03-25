Holi 2024: Here’s how Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others are celebrated

As the festival of colors is being celebrated across the country with parties and get-togethers, let us take this moment of joy to look at how celebrities are spending their Holi along with some colorful wishes from our South stars.

Celebrities pour in their Holi 2024 wishes

1. Allu Arjun wishes fans a Happy Holi

Icon Star Allu Arjun took to his social media to send his heartfelt wishes to his fans on this colorful occasion. The actor wrote in his post, “Happy Holi” sharing a colorful image.

2. Mahesh Babu shares his Holi wishes

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, who is currently on vacation in Italy with his family, wished his fans on X (formerly Twitter) a Happy Holi. He wrote in his post, “Wishing you all a Holi filled with colorful memories. Enjoy the festivities!”

3. Samantha spends Holi with her fur babies

Samantha shared an adorable glimpse into her Holi celebrations as she posted a story enjoying her Holi with her two dogs

4. Chiranjeevi spreads the joy of Holi to his fans

Actor and Padma Vibhushan awardee Megastar Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish his fans on the occasion of Holi. In his tweet, the actor wrote, “Happy Holi to all! May the festive colors of Holi make all our lives even more colorful.”

Advertisement

5. Family Star duo Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Holi celebrations

With Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star gearing up for release soon, the team decided to launch their third single ‘Madhuramu Kadha’ on the occasion of Holi.

Here’s a sneak peek into their colorful Holi celebrations.

6. Sai Dharam Tej extends his Holi wishes

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej wished his fans on Holi, with a message of caution. He wrote in his post on X (formerly Twitter), “Wishing you all a colorful and joyous Holi. Play with all your heart, but please please don’t trouble the animals. Play organic, play safe, and be responsible with the amount of water you use.”

7. Devi Sri Prasad wishes everyone a Happy Musical Holi

Music director Devi Sri Prasad, known for movies like Pushpa: The Rise, Arya, and Rangasthalam wished his fans a ‘Happy Musical Holi’, posting a colorful story on his Instagram account.

8. Hansika Motwani’s Holi 2024 wish

Actress Hansika Motwani wished her fans on the occasion of Holi, with the caption, “Happy Holi from us” as she posted a picture with her close ones

9. Meena Sagar’s Holi 2024 wish

Veteran actress Meena Sagar took to her Instagram to wish a Happy Holi to all her followers. In her story, she wrote, “May this festival of colors bring joy and happiness in your life.”

10. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar extends her Holi wishes

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar shared her warm Holi wishes on Instagram, wishing all her followers a Happy Holi.

11. Rajput Payal wishes everyone a Happy Holi

RX100 and Mangalavaaram actress Rajput Payal extended her Holi 2024 wishes by sharing a picture on her social media, with the caption “Holi hai! (It is Holi) Let us spread happiness together!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Holi 2024: Rupali Ganguly, Rajiv Adatia, Charu Asopa, and others celebrate festival of colors, extend wishes