Holi 2024: Here’s how Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others are celebrated

As the festival of colors Holi is here, let us take a look at how our South Indian stars wished fans. Check it out!

By Pavaman Suraj
Published on Mar 25, 2024  |  03:44 PM IST |  492
Holi 2024: Here’s how Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others are celebrated
Holi 2024: Here’s how Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu to Samantha wished fans on Holi 2024 (PC: Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda X)

As the festival of colors is being celebrated across the country with parties and get-togethers, let us take this moment of joy to look at how celebrities are spending their Holi along with some colorful wishes from our South stars. 

Celebrities pour in their Holi 2024 wishes

1. Allu Arjun wishes fans a Happy Holi

Icon Star Allu Arjun took to his social media to send his heartfelt wishes to his fans on this colorful occasion. The actor wrote in his post, “Happy Holi” sharing a colorful image. 


2. Mahesh Babu shares his Holi wishes

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, who is currently on vacation in Italy with his family, wished his fans on X (formerly Twitter) a Happy Holi. He wrote in his post, “Wishing you all a Holi filled with colorful memories. Enjoy the festivities!”

 


3. Samantha spends Holi with her fur babies

Samantha shared an adorable glimpse into her Holi celebrations as she posted a story enjoying her Holi with her two dogs


4. Chiranjeevi spreads the joy of Holi to his fans

Actor and Padma Vibhushan awardee Megastar Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish his fans on the occasion of Holi. In his tweet, the actor wrote, “Happy Holi to all! May the festive colors of Holi make all our lives even more colorful.”

Related Stories

Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 19: Varun-Samantha's Citadel Honey Bunny, and more
entertainment
Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 19: Varun-Samantha's Citadel Honey Bunny, and more
Shahid Kapoor thanks Vijay Deverakonda for Kabir Singh in adorable way; WATCH
entertainment
Shahid Kapoor thanks Vijay Deverakonda for Kabir Singh in adorable way; WATCH

Advertisement


5. Family Star duo Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Holi celebrations

With Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star gearing up for release soon, the team decided to launch their third single ‘Madhuramu Kadha’ on the occasion of Holi. 

Here’s a sneak peek into their colorful Holi celebrations.



Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s (PC: Instagram)

6. Sai Dharam Tej extends his Holi wishes

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej wished his fans on Holi, with a message of caution. He wrote in his post on X (formerly Twitter), “Wishing you all a colorful and joyous Holi. Play with all your heart, but please please don’t trouble the animals. Play organic, play safe, and be responsible with the amount of water you use.”


7. Devi Sri Prasad wishes everyone a Happy Musical Holi

Music director Devi Sri Prasad, known for movies like Pushpa: The Rise, Arya, and Rangasthalam wished his fans a ‘Happy Musical Holi’, posting a colorful story on his Instagram account.

 

Devi Sri Prasad (PC: Instagram)

8. Hansika Motwani’s Holi 2024 wish

Actress Hansika Motwani wished her fans on the occasion of Holi, with the caption, “Happy Holi from us” as she posted a picture with her close ones

Hansika Motwani (PC: Instagram)

9. Meena Sagar’s Holi 2024 wish

Veteran actress Meena Sagar took to her Instagram to wish a Happy Holi to all her followers. In her story, she wrote, “May this festival of colors bring joy and happiness in your life.”

Meena Sagar’s Holi 2024 wish (PC: Instagram)

10. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar extends her Holi wishes

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar shared her warm Holi wishes on Instagram, wishing all her followers a Happy Holi.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar extends her Holi wishes (PC: Instagram)

11. Rajput Payal wishes everyone a Happy Holi

RX100 and Mangalavaaram actress Rajput Payal extended her Holi 2024 wishes by sharing a picture on her social media, with the caption “Holi hai! (It is Holi) Let us spread happiness together!

Advertisement


ALSO READ: Holi 2024: Rupali Ganguly, Rajiv Adatia, Charu Asopa, and others celebrate festival of colors, extend wishes

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Pavaman Suraj

A wannabe programmer, with a full-time passion for cinema, Pavaman writes for breakfast, reads for lunch and watches a

...

Credits: Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles