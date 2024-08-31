‘Hope there will be justice’: Amala Paul raises concerns over Hema Committee report in Malayalam cinema

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Amala Paul recently commented on the findings made public by the Hema Committee report and the dire situation faced by the women in the industry. In an interview with On Manorama, the actress said that the disclosures had left her shaken.

The actress said, "Very disturbing and shocking things emerged from the Hema Committee report. I hope there will be justice for this.”

Furthermore, Amala Paul also lauded the group, Women in Collective Cinema (WCC), for tirelessly trying to bring the report to the public’s eye. Acknowledging the support given by the legal system, the actress emphasized the importance of the report’s momentum not faltering in any manner.

Moreover, the actress also added how she hopes this grave situation does not get ignored and proper action to be taken on the same. The actress’ comments come after the Hema Committee report has taken the Malayalam film industry by storm.

The recent revelation made by the redacted report has led to several women, men, and transgenders to make allegations of sexual misconduct against them over the years. Many leading actors in the film industry, including Jayasurya, Siddique, Mukesh, director Ranjith, and more, have been accused of such instances.

As the allegations grow stronger each day, the association of actors called AMMA has undergone a mass resignation, including Mohanlal as the president. The association has disbanded itself as many of the core members are under allegations.

Furthermore, Mohanlal has also given his first public appearance in Thiruvananthapuram on August 31, 2024. In response to claims of him disappearing in such a situation, the actor has cited having personal and professional duties in need of tending.

Moreover, the actor has also added that he has not run away anywhere and added how he himself has given statements to the Hema Committee report. As the association stands disbanded for the moment, it is expected that a new management will take place in two months with a new leadership.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

