Mohanlal resigns as president of the Malayalam Actors’ Association AMMA along with executive members; official note likely to be made soon?

In a turn of events, Mohanlal has resigned as the president of the actors’ association AMMA after recent controversies and allegations.

By Goutham S
Published on Aug 27, 2024  |  02:58 PM IST |  4.9K
Mohanlal, who has been serving as the president of the Malayalam actors’ association, AMMA has decided to step down from the post. In a report by the local TV channel Reporter, it has been said that the actor along with his executive members have all resigned from their posts.

As per the report, Mohanlal has notified the Kerala CM of their decision with an official note to be out soon. The recent resignation of the actor comes after several allegations have been levied against actors in the association.

In a recent report by Mathrabhumi, Mohanlal has expressed his gratitude towards everyone who has criticized the association and its problems. The actor has added that AMMA will receive new management and leadership soon.

Credits: Reporter/Mathrabhumi
