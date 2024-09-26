PHOTO: Are Suriya and Tovino Thomas teaming up for a new project together? Viral picture of the duo together sparks buzz

Suriya and Tovino Thomas’ latest picture together has taken the internet by storm. The two actors have already been in the spotlight courtesy of their recently released and upcoming projects. And now the latest picture has led to debates about whether the audience can expect the two of them to team up for a mega collaboration sometime soon.

In the concerned picture doing rounds on social media, Suriya, his brother Karthi and a friend of theirs could be seen posing along with ARM star Tovino Thomas. The men looked happy and they flashed their brightest smiles for the camera. While it is not sure if the two actors met for a casual get-together, several speculations hint that they might in fact meet up for collaborating on a project together in the near future.

However, with that being said, neither of the actors or their teams have confirmed such rumors. It is also being believed by the netizens that Tovino might have turned up to congratulate Suriya and Karthi for their film Meiyazhagan.

Well, speaking about Tovino, the actor recently set a record breaking performance with his film ARM (Ajaynte Randam Moshanam). The Malayalam period actioner did well at the box office and the actor was especially applauded for his triple roles in the film, where he did complete justice with the role.

On the other hand, Suriya is awaiting the release of two mega projects at the moment. This includes the multi-starrer epic actioner film Kanguva and Suriya 44, both of which have kept the fans on their toes when it comes to the miniscule updates about the project.

Moreover, Suriya has also stayed in the spotlight because of the film Meiyazhagan, which is produced by him and his wife Jyothika. Directed by C Prem Kumar, the film features his brother Karthi and Arvind Swamy in pivotal roles for the film.

A few days ago at the audio launch of his produced film Meiyazhagan, Suriya spoke about how audiences must not watch a film based on the numbers that it has scored at the box office, but rather due to its intrinsic storytelling, layered characters and everything qualitative.

He urged the audiences not to fall prey to gauging a film purely based out of its box office collections, something that is only the concern of the makers.

