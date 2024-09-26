‘Wishing my brother Tarak…’ Ram Charan pens a wishful post for RRR co-star Jr NTR prior to Devara’s release

Jr NTR is geared up for the release of his much-anticipated movie Devara: Part 1, slated to hit the big screens on September 27, 2024. As the film releases soon, the actor’s RRR co-star Ram Charan has penned a special note for the film and its team.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ram Charan penned, “Wishing my brother Tarak and the entire Devara team all the best for tomorrow.”

Check out the official post by Ram Charan for Jr NTR’s Devara here:

The movie Devara: Part 1 was initially supposed to be released earlier this year in April but due to production delays, the makers opted to release it in the latter half of 2024. The much-awaited movie directed by Koratala Siva marks the Simhadri actor’s subsequent release since SS Rajamouli’s RRR, back in 2022.

The upcoming movie features Jr NTR in a dual role as both father and son. The film which is touted to be an epic action saga following the story of a fearless man called Devara, set in the backdrops of a coastal region. With the man venturing off into the seven seas to protect the people of his land, his own kin plots a conspiracy to vanquish him with his legacy yet to be taken on by his shy son.

The movie marks Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu cinema with Saif Ali Khan playing the main antagonist called Bhaira. Besides the lead actors, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Ram Charan is currently undergoing the prep work of his next movie, tentatively called as RC16. The upcoming flick is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and is said to be a village-based sports action movie. The movie is also set to feature actors Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar in the lead roles.

Moreover, the actor is also set to hit the big screens soon with his much-awaited film Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The movie which is said to be a political thriller features the actor as an IAS officer and is set to release on Christmas this year.

ALSO READ: South movies releasing this week: Jr NTR starrer Devara to Karthi, Arvind Swamy’s Meiyazhagan