'I was furious and insulted': Chiranjeevi opens up about the time when people considered Bollywood as Indian cinema

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is gearing up for the release of Vishwambhara, recently sat down for a conversation with Rajeev Masand for Aha’s special Fireside Chat at their South Indian Film Festival. During the interview, the Bhola Shankar actor revealed how he once felt insulted by the representation of South cinema in the Indian film industry. Chiranjeevi narrated an incident that took place when he was invited to a film festival hosted at a national level.

He said that it was a "high-tea event," and he saw photographs of legendary actors like Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and others. However, from South Cinema, he could only see pictures of Kannada star Rajkumar and Tamil actor MGR.

Chiranjeevi expressed his disappointment and said, "I felt bad that photos of our very own NT Rama Rao garu and Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu, and even Sivaji Ganesan sir weren’t there."

The Indra actor added, "I was furious and insulted. In fact, I did films like Pratibha and Aaj ka Gundaraj to prove the potential of South cinema."

While talking about the rise of the Telugu film industry, Chiranjeevi praised SS Rajamouli and attributed him to putting them on a global map. "Telugu cinema has risen sky high, and I will attribute it to SS Rajamouli. He has taken over Telugu cinema to the international level. He has brought all films under one roof of Indian cinema," the actor said.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi also credited Prashanth Neel, Rishab Shetty, Sukumar, Atlee and several others for the success of South Indian cinema.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the release of Vishwambhara on January 10, 20205. The movie will also feature Trisha Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani has joined the Vishwambhara team as the music composer.

Chiranjeevi's movie will reportedly clash with Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly and Ravi Teja's RT 75 in theaters during Pongal.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara: Makers unveil FIRST LOOK of megastar who rises like a LEGEND in his new fiery avatar