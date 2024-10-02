Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Babu pay their respects to Bapu

Gandhi Jayanti 2024 celebrates the birthday of India’s freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi. Today, the nation is celebrating Bapu's 155th birth anniversary. As a tribute to the personality, various South celebs have taken it upon themselves to pay their respects including Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, and many more.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Chiranjeevi shared an image of Gandhi with the caption, “Remembering The Mahatma.. Peace, Perseverance & Truth were his Power.”

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt note for Bapu and said, “Gandhiji’s life lived in the service of his fellow man, shall withstand the test of time, as the seminal moment in human history, when one simple man altered the course of ideological evolution of human civilisation.”

The legendary actor further added how Mahatma Gandhi as a man and with his idea has shaped the journey he himself is on. Highlighting how Bapu is always in his conscience, the actor added how similar to his own father, Mahatma Gandhi has taught him to conquer all with honesty and love.

Check out the posts by Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan for Gandhi Jayanti here:

Similar to both of them, South superstars like Mahesh Babu and Mammootty had also expressed their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi through their social media handles.

See the posts by Mahesh Babu and Mammootty:

Along with all these wishes for Gandhi Jayanti, Chiyaan Vikram shared a video of himself wishing fans with a special video. The actor penned a caption with the salutations of Gandhi Mahaan from Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan and said, “Be the change that you wish to see in the world. Happy Gandhi Jayanthi”

Similarly, Vijay Sethupathi shared an update of his next movie Gandhi Talks with Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swamy which was unveiled for the same occasion.

Check out posts by Chiyaan Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi for Gandhi Jayanti here:

Similar to them, various Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Parineeti Chopra have also expressed their tributes to Bapu on his 155th birth anniversary.

