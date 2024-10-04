Jr NTR’s all-black look steals spotlight at Devara success bash; SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel and others join event

Devara starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor hit the big screens on September 27. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film has been doing great at the box office so far. According to a report by Sacnilk, Devara has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark. Recently, the cast and crew of the movie gathered at the Park Hyatt in Hyderabad to celebrate the moment.

Several videos of Jr NTR arriving at the grand event with his brother Kalyan Ram have been going viral on social media. In the clips, the RRR star can be seen sporting an all-black look for the Devara success bash. Jr NTR's simple yet stylish appearance at the event stole the spotlight.

The event was graced by several A-listers, including Koratala Siva, Anirudh Ravichander, SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, and Prakash Raj. Some other celebrities who arrived at the bash were Naga Vamsi, Srikanth Odela, Sudhakar, and more.

At the success bash of Devara, Jr NTR addressed the crowd and talked about his relationship with director Koratala Siva. He said, as quoted by Gulte, "Our relationship started with 'Brindavanam,' and now he has become family to me. I am eagerly waiting to work on Devara 2."

Expressing gratitude to his fans, Jr NTR added, "Whatever I do for you in this life is only interest... I will repay your debt in the next life...!"

Prakash Raj also took a moment to praise Jr NTR and said, "Jr NTR is my favorite actor, even in world cinema. He's my favorite for his dialogues and everything."

Coming back to Devara, the movie featured Jr NTR in dual roles as father and son—Devara and Vara. The film’s story revolves around smugglers hailing from the coastal region. While Devara is an urban legend in his village, his son Vara appears as a shy person.

The movie has been doing well in theaters and is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore mark in India. Besides Jr NTR, Devara also has actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in key roles.

