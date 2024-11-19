Meet actor who once rejected Telugu film due to lip-lock scene, played lead in a controversial biopic, and was linked to a big music composer

This actress has been one of the most-loved stars in South cinema and has simply nailed it with her versatile performances in regional film industries. She made it to become one of the highest-paid stars among her contemporaries and even bagged a spot under the Forbes 30 under 30 list. Multiple prestigious award holder, she hails from a film family and has even chosen an alternate career path in fashion design. Yes, we are speaking about Keerthy Suresh.

Who is Keerthy Suresh?

Born in October 1992 in Tamil Nadu, Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of Malayali filmmaker G Suresh Kumar and Tamil actress Menaka. She also has an older sister named Revathy Suresh.

Growing up, Keerthy completed her schooling till standard four in Chennai before completing the rest of her school years from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, in Kerala. During her childhood, Keerthy learnt to swim and even bagged several awards for the same.

Keerthy Suresh had a serious passion for fashion design

Well, it would be quite astonishing to note that the film world was never Keerthy’s calling in the first place. She was instead quite passionate about the world of fashion designing and had completed her higher education in the same field from the prestigious Pearl Academy in Chennai.

Herewith, she bagged her graduation degree in fashion designing. During this time, she also attended a four-month-long student exchange program in Scotland, followed by a 2-month internship in London.

Advertisement

Keerthy Suresh is also a proficient violin player

Another lesser-known anecdote about Keerthy Suresh is the fact that she has been a proficient violin player. The diva learned to play musical instruments from quite a young age. While her hectic work schedule does not permit her much time to practice the instrument, she often drops glimpses of going back to her love for violin through many social media posts.

Keerthy Suresh’s foray into films

Keerthy’s journey in front of the camera began way back when she acted in her father’s films as a child artist. These included films like Pilots, Achaneyanenikkishtam, and Kuberan, along with a bunch of other television serials.

As a young adult thereafter, she, along with her mother Menaka and sister Revathy, produced the Malayalam comedy film titled Vettam.

It wasn’t until eleven years later after her work as a child artist that Keerthy debuted as an adult actor in Priyadarshan’s film Geethanjali. She reportedly was still completing her college degree in fashion at that time and could shoot for the movie, which featured her double roles, during her semester break.

Advertisement

Her second project was with the movie Ring Master in 2014, where her performance as a blind girl bagged her critical appreciation

Keerthy Suresh’s climb to success post Dulquer Salmaan’s Mahanati

Moving on in her career, Keerthy Suresh continued to bag offers from different regional language film industries, some of which were hits, while others faltered back from success. During all this time, she paired up with several actors, including Ram Pothineni, Thalapathy Vijay and Nani, among others.

The year 2018 brought some impeccable offers for the actress, as Keerthy paired up with Suriya for the first time in the Tamil film Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. Thereafter, she was roped in by Nag Ashwin in the biographical drama Mahanati, featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead.

Despite being a controversial biopic, Keerthy Suresh enacted the role of yesteryear actress Savitri in the film, a performance so remarkable that it fetched her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Advertisement

The following years thereafter featured a mixed career graph for Keerthy, up until 2023, where she delivered quite a few smashing hits at the box office. These included Nani starrer Dasara. This was followed by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s last film, Maamannan, another highly praised performance by Keerthy.

Her last release was the film Raghu Thatha, which was released on August 15 this year. Moving on, she has a big Bollywood opportunity with Baby John, opposite Varun Dhawan. Other films of hers in the pipeline include solo releases Revolver Rita and Kanni Vedi.

Keerthy Suresh rejected a Telugu film over a lip-lock scene

Being one of the most sought-after actresses, Keerthy Suresh has also rejected a fair share of films owing to her work principles. For instance, back in 2021, the actress rejected the Telugu film Maestro starring Nithin since its script involved a lip-lock scene.

Keerthy has a policy of avoiding intimate scenes on-screen and thus she turned down the project.

Keerthy Suresh's frequent link-up rumors

Coming to her personal life, Keerthy Suresh has perhaps been one such actress who has faced a lot of link-up rumors.

For instance, she was first linked up with music composer Anirudh Ravichander a few years ago, with rumors suggesting that the two of them will get married soon. However, both the diva and her father clarified such speculations as nothing but baseless conjecture.

Advertisement

Moving on, gossip mongers have talked about a certain high-profile mystery man being in the life of the diva, who was 20 years older than her. However, this buzz too has been duly dismissed by her and her team, clarifying that the actress wished to focus only on her career and nothing more.

Keerthy Suresh’s wedding murmurs with high school sweetheart Antony Thattil

Quite recently, rumors about Keerthy Suresh's personal life have been doing the rounds yet again. This time, there are reports about the actress tying the knot with her high school sweetheart named Antony Thattil, with whom she has been in a relationship for almost 15 years.

As per the latest buzz, Keerthy and Antony are believed to have fallen in love during their school years and their wedding will take place in Goa on December 11 and 12. There are also reports about an official announcement being made in this regard soon.

ALSO READ: Who is Keerthy Suresh's rumored boyfriend Antony Thattil? Here's everything you want to know about him ahead of wedding in Goa