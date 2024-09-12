'If you put us in a room, hide sharp objects': When Samantha had confessed she has hard feelings for Naga Chaitanya first time after divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce in 2021 came as a shocker for many of their fans as it was unbelievable for them. The duo, who used to be the epitome of a happy and perfect couple called it quits due to reasons best known to them. However, there was a time when the Kushi actress dropped a major hint of lingering ill-will with her ex-husband, even after their split.

Well, back during her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spilled beans on the continuing ill-feelings that lingers between her and Naga Chaitanya. The diva even went on to hint that the situation between them is far from normalcy and revealed that if they are to be kept up in one room, sharp objects must be hidden from them.

Samantha said, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes. The situation is not amicable right now, but it may be sometime in the future."

In the same interaction, the actress also bared her heart out on the incessant trolling she received after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya within a few years of her marriage. The diva revealed that she went through a lot, but she was in no place to complain since it was her own decision to choose a different path in her personal life.

The actress expressed, “I couldn’t really complain about it because I chose that path. I chose to be transparent and I chose to reveal a lot of my life. And when the separation happened, I couldn’t be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have answers, which I didn’t at that point of time."

Fast forward to now, Naga Chaitanya has moved on in his life and recently got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo had been dating each other for almost two years, while they never really made their relationship public.

However, in June 2024, Chay and Sobhita celebrated their union with a simple engagement ceremony in Hyderabad, surrounded by their close friends and family members.

