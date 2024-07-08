WATCH: Kamal Haasan and Siddharth exude swag and charisma at Indian 2 pre-release event

Amidst the ongoing buzz and appreciation for his iconic cameo in Kalki 2898 AD as the antagonist Supreme Yaskin, Kamal Haasan is now gearing up for his next venture, Indian 2. The film, directed by S. Shankar, marks Ulaganayagan’s return to the beloved character Senapathy after nearly three decades.

Kamal Haasan and Siddharth make a striking appearance at the Indian 2 event

The Indian 2 team is conducting last-minute promotions in tier-one cities in South India. This time, the maestro was spotted in Hyderabad with Siddharth, his co-star in the much-awaited film.

The duo made a striking entry at the press meet and attracted attention from photographers. Haasan was seen in an old lace white shirt paired with chocolate-colored trousers and shoes, complemented by sunglasses, a watch, and a stylish cap in a matching shade.

Meanwhile, Siddharth appeared wearing a white shirt along with an artichoke green suit, matching shoes, and accessorized with black sunglasses and a steel-colored watch.

The actors were spotted enjoying each other’s company and engaged in an intense conversation as they entered the event. Later, both Haasan and Siddharth posed happily for photographs, sharing smiles with onlookers.

Check out Haasan and Siddharth’s swagger below:

Everything you want to know about Indian 2

S. Shankar's upcoming political action thriller, Indian 2, is highly anticipated as one of this year's most awaited releases. Serving as a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster of the same name, the film is set to hit the big screen on July 12.

Advertisement

The 2-minute and 38-second trailer of Indian 2 offers audiences a tantalizing glimpse of what to expect from the film, generating immense excitement among fans.

Indian 2 trailer:

The Vigilante Justice film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, and several others in crucial roles.

How excited are you to witness Senapathy on the big screen once again? Let us know in the comments!

ALSO READ: Who is Ma Dong Seok? South Korean actor reported to make his Telugu debut with Prabhas' Spirit