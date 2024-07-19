Indian 2 director Shankar brings back late actor Vivek to life in Kamal Haasan starrer; Here's how

The highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian released on July 12. Directed by S. Shankar and featuring Kamal Haasan, the film utilized CGI (computer-generated imagery) and body doubles to resurrect late actor, Vivek, who was a part of the original film. Vivek, who passed away from cardiac arrest in 2021, was digitally brought back to life for this sequel.

How director Shankar shot late actor Vivek's scenes in Indian 2

As per Times of India, Shankar had completed filming the scenes for Nedumudi Venu and Mano Bala before their passing. However, he still had portions left to shoot for Vivek's character.

To address this, the innovative director employed AI technology to finish Vivek's scenes in Indian 2. Kovai Babu served as a body double for Vivek, with his face digitally morphed using masking techniques to resemble the late actor. Shankar's ingenuity allowed audiences to see Vivek on the big screen one final time.

Kovai Babu expressed his joy at working with Shankar on Indian 2, sharing his surprise when approached to double for Vivek. After undergoing a look test, Babu was confirmed for the role. He also revealed in an interview with Cineulagam that Vivek's character would appear in Indian 3 as well. Thus, the upcoming film will serve as a posthumous appearance for Vivek.

About Indian 3

Indian 3 (also known as Indian 3: War Mode) is an upcoming action movie directed by S. Shankar. He co-wrote the script alongside B. Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar. The film is being produced collaboratively by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

This third installment will explore the prequel story to the first installment of Indian. It will delve more into the younger days of Senapathy, played by Kamal Haasan. Meanwhile, Indian 2 is running successfully in theaters and also joined the 100 crore club. The movie features Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and others in prominent roles.

