Indian 2 second song: Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh exchange mysterious looks in the teaser poster

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian-2 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year 2024. Fans and cinema-lovers are eagerly waiting to watch their iconic Senapathy on screen who fights for justice and honesty. Meanwhile, the makers released the first song from the flick titled Paaraa, which garnered immense praise and appreciation from netizens on social media.

Now, in a recent update, the makers of Indian-2 have unveiled the details of the second track featuring Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh. Have a look!

Indian-2 second single drops on May 29th

The makers of Indian-2 took to the social media platform Instagram and shared a wonderful poster featuring Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh and wrote, “A symphony is about to bloom! The second single from Indian-2, a rockstar Anirudh musical is dropping on May 29th. Get ready to be swept away.”

In the poster, Siddharth, and Rakul can be seen sitting in a cafe where Siddharth is showing a ring to Rakul. The poster also mentioned that the Indian-2 audio launch is set to commence on June 1st, 2024.

Soon after the post went online, fans took to the makers' comments section and expressed their happiness about the upcoming song. A user wrote, “Anirudh melody love track is always blissful.” Another one wrote, “Unexpected pair Rakul and Sidharth.”

More about Indian-2

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan portrayed two characters in the 1996 film Indian: a father and his son. The father is portrayed as a seasoned liberation fighter who also serves as a vigilante against corruption in his country.

Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Manisha Koirala, and others play significant roles in Indian 2. Furthermore, the film includes the final on-screen appearances of late actors Nedumudi Venu and Vivek.

Anirudh Ravichander replaces AR Rahman as the musical composer for the next film. The makers have now officially confirmed that Shankar's Indian-2 will grace the theaters on July 12, 2024.

Kamal Haasan's upcoming movies

Kamal Haasan is all set to feature in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin. It is touted to be one of the most anticipated releases that will change the dynamics of sci-fi movies in the history of Indian Cinema. The film is all set to grace the theaters on June 27, 2024.

Apart from that, Kamal Haasan is also busy with the shooting schedule of his next magnum opus titled Thug Life, helmed by Mani Ratnam. The film boasts a stellar star cast that features Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Ashok Selvan‌, Joju George, Abirami, Ali Fazal, and many others in crucial roles.

