Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan set to release in October 2024; new poster unveiled

On April 7, the makers of Thalaivar Rajinikanth's power-packed thriller Vettaiyan took to their social platform X and shared a riveting poster of the upcoming film. They captioned the post, “The mark is too high. VETTAIYAN is all set to take charge in cinemas this October. Get ready to chase down the prey!” The makers shared two posters of the flick in Tamil and English. In the poster, Thalaivar can be seen holding a gun in his massy avatar in his cool shades and evil smile on his face.

Soon after their post surfaced online, fans took to the maker's comments section and expressed their excitement for Thalaivar's upcoming film. A fan wrote, “OMG. Uber cool poster #Vettaiyan hunt from October 2024. Waiting thalaivaaaaa.” The other one wrote, “The hunter wiil not miss the mark.. In October”