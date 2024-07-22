Thalavan 2: Asif Ali and Biju Menon return with Jis Joy directorial; BGM is fire

Asif Ali and Biju Menon starrer Thalavan is one of the most successful Malayalam movies released this year. This cop thriller was directed by Jis Joy and has received critics' praise along with the love of theater audiences.

While the movie received many praises, some aspects left viewers feeling incomplete. Many fans who loved Thalavan wanted a sequel to the film to tie up these loose ends. They can now rest assured that the makers officially announced Thalavan 2 yesterday (July 21), promising to continue the story.

Famous Malayalam director Dileesh Pothan, who played an important role in Thalavan, announced the sequel during the celebration of the film's 65th day on stage. Subsequently, the makers of Thalavan confirmed the sequel through a social media post.

Checkout Thalavan 2 announcement

Through the official page of the movie, the makers wrote, “The saga of justice continues. Thalavan 2 is officially announced. Get ready for the next chapter! @thalavan_movie 2.”

Jis Joy, known for making feel-good movies, will direct the sequel. The screenplay of Thalavan 2 will be written by debutant writers Anand Theverkatt and Sarath Perumbavoor, who penned Thalavan.

The makers of Thalavan have intentionally left multiple subplots open, hinting at potential additional crimes, unresolved cases, or unanswered questions. Given how the film concluded, there was ample room for a sequel now in development.

Thalavan has not yet been released on OTT platforms. The earliest it would be expected to be released on the Sony Liv platform is by the first week of September. Cinephiles who missed the theatrical release would get a chance to watch the film after the OTT release.

Work upfront for Asif Ali

Asif Ali has many films lined up for this year. His next release will be Level Cross, which will be released theatrically on July 26. The trailer for the movie was just released yesterday.

Further, the ZEE5 anthology series Manorathangal brings together stories by MT Vasudevan Nair with top stars like Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Kamal Haasan, in which Asif Ali also stars.

During the trailer launch of Manorathangal, music director Ramesh Narayan made news when he refused to take a memento from Asif Ali. The incident eventually made the headlines, and Ramesh Narayan later apologized to Ali for his actions.

