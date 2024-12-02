Inside PICS: Dulquer Salmaan, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikram Prabhu, Farah Khan and others at Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's royal wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been on cloud nine ever since their wedding, unveiling special moments from their second marriage ceremony in Rajasthan. Now, in new inside pictures from their festivities, the couple can be seen exhibiting their ultimate couple goals. At the same time, celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, Sonakshi Sinha, Farah Khan, and Vikram Prabhu are seen having the best time.

In a series of pictures shared via the couple’s official Instagram handles, Aditi and Siddharth can be seen indulging in the epitome of delight as they celebrate their union with friends.

Unveiling the key moments from their marriage on social media, Aditi penned a caption and said, “Shiny happy people. Two friends got married. Their friends like family were there. There were proposals and vows. Song, dance and much celebration. There was so much laughter and so many tears. A union of friends it was. Two friends got married. And two pixies became one.”

In the multi-image post shared by the happy couple, we can see Dulquer Salmaan and Vikram Prabhu posing in the same picture alongside their spouses. Additionally, we can also spot actress Sonakshi Sinha making an appearance with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal.

Both Dulquer Salmaan and Sonakshi Sinha have earlier worked with Aditi Rao Hydari in their acting ventures. While DQ had played alongside Aditi in the movie Hey! Sinamika, Sonakshi, and Aditi were the co-leads in the Netflix show, Heeramandi.

Additionally, Bollywood choreographer and film director Farah Khan can also be seen dancing her heart out at the function.

Moving ahead, Siddharth and Aditi recently conducted their second marriage function in Rajasthan. Initially, the couple married each other in a traditional South Indian style at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy on September 16, 2024. It was also attended by family and close friends of the couple.

Coming to the work front of the actors, Siddharth is next set to appear in the lead role in the movie Miss You, directed by N Rajasekar, with Ashika Ranganath playing the female lead. The film is slated to release on December 13, 2024, after being postponed from an earlier date.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari is expected to be seen in the second season of the Netflix show Heeramandi and in an English-language film titled Lioness.

