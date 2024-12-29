Is Malayalam cinema in loss despite hits like Manjummel Boys, Aavesham and others in 2024? Kerala Film Producers Association breaks silence

2024 seemed like a promising year for Malayalam cinema as films like Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham, ARM, Aavesham and others opened new doors for the storytelling and the industry. However, the Kerala Film Producers’ Association seemed to have a different opinion. According to an Indian Express report, the committee ruled out that Mollywood suffered a severe loss in 2024.

As per a statement by the association, out of the 199 Malayalam films released this year, only 26 movies managed to gain momentum and were considered successful. The total production cost for all these projects reached nearly Rs 1000 crore. However, only Rs 300 crore was retrieved.

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association attributed the almost Rs 700 crore unrecovered money due to rising production costs, especially actors' salaries.

Films like Manjummel Boys, Premalu, Aavesham, ARM and Aadujeevitham made it to the Rs 100 crore club. Meanwhile, other successful movies like Kishkindha Kaandam, Varshangalkku Sesham and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.

Not only new films, but some old Malayalam classics also hit the big screens including Valliettan. However, only Manichitrathazhu and Devadoothan performed well in the re-release section.

According to the association, Mohanlal's much-awaited directorial debut Barroz 3D is also facing disappointing results. Despite the actor's tall claims about the movie, it is not working well in theaters.

Advertisement

In their statement, the Kerala Film Producers’ Association stressed the importance of bringing audiences back to theaters. The success of smaller films in 2024 suggested that content, rather than star power, was driving people to the theaters. Keeping production costs in check seemed to be the key to success.

The association also argued that producing 200 films a year might not be sustainable for the industry, which lacks the market of its neighboring film industries. The Producers’ Association has made it clear what needs to change for Malayalam cinema to thrive in 2025. If the industry adapts, the future could be brighter for Malayalam films.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mohanlal discusses the influence of films like Aadujeevitham and Aavesham on Malayalam cinema; 'this is a blessing'