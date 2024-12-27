EXCLUSIVE: Mohanlal discusses the influence of films like Aadujeevitham and Aavesham on Malayalam cinema; 'this is a blessing'

Mohanlal has been a prominent part of Malayalam cinema, and his films have significantly contributed to Mollywood's success over the years. However, 2024 has been more special following the release of films like Aadujeevitham, Aavesham, and others. Recently, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about Malayalam cinema going global and shared his views on the recent success of the industry.

Mohanlal said, "This is a beautiful industry. Now there is no distinction as a South Indian film or North Indian film; this is just a film. It's a beautiful medium, and everyone can enjoy it. We used to watch most of the Hindi films, and we also watch Telugu films. That viewing experience, that habit, should develop in the audience. They should also watch films across languages. After this OTT era and after COVID, a lot of people started watching films like that."

The Barroz actor mentioned that the current situation is a blessing for the film industry. He stressed the importance of being careful and delivering amazing films to the audience.

Mohanlal said, "This is a blessing for the film industry. Now, we should be very careful and give amazing films to the audience. Only then will they watch. It is the responsibility of actors, directors, and producers to come up with great films. To bring out an Indian film is not an easy thing, and making it a success is not just about the commercial angle but also the artistic angle."

"We should be very careful. I could have done an action film or films like that, but I preferred doing a film that nobody has done before. This is an experiment, and now is the time for people to come out with new experiments and create great films with great experiences," he further added.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently on cloud nine following the release of Barroz 3D. The movie marked his directorial debut in Malayalam cinema after long years of showcasing his acting skills. The movie hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.

