Which is the best South movie of 2024? Kalki 2898 AD, Manjummel Boys, Pushpa 2, The GOAT, and more; VOTE

The year 2024 has been remarkable for South Indian cinema. Many outstanding movies like Manjummel Boys, Aavesham, and Kalki 2898 AD kept audiences entertained. Some of these films impressed viewers and broke box office records.

At the start of 2024, HanuMan starring Teja Sajja was released. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the movie came out during the Pongal festival on January 12. It left viewers wanting more. Despite clashing with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, the film became a blockbuster.

Fans then experienced the magic of Malayalam cinema. Girish AD's rom-com Premalu was released in theaters. This was followed by Manjummel Boys in February. Both films performed well and Manjummel Boys even became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

More great films came out as the year went on. Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham and Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja impressed audiences. Though very different in genres, both films kept viewers engaged from start to finish.

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan was another highlight. This film is now trending in Japan.

Other big releases in 2024 were Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, and Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar. These films kept audiences entertained throughout.

The year ended with a bang with the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 5. This film starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. It was a perfect end to an amazing year for South Indian cinema.

