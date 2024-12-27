EXCLUSIVE: Mohanlal reveals why Barroz 3D cannot be remade in other languages, says 'this is a big challenge'

Mohanlal's Barroz hit the big screens this Christmas on December 25. The film marked his directorial debut and received positive reviews from viewers. Recently, the actor joined Pinkvilla for a fun chat, where he discussed the challenges of filming Barroz 3D and explained why it can never be remade in other languages.

Mohanlal said, "I said this is the first attempt from the Malayalam industry because only this film can be made in this manner. Otherwise, we remake all the films now. Recently, after this OTT thing, when we give to an OTT platform, we have to do it in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi. However, we don’t release them theatrically as the distribution process is very big."

The Drishyam actor further shared why he chose to release Barroz's 3D version in limited screens. He said, "I released this particular film only in 3D and in limited theaters because it is a film that must be experienced in 3D. We also have a 2D version. Some people ask, "Why release a 2D version after creating a 3D film?" This is meant to be an experience, but if necessary, we will release it in 2D as well. The years of effort it takes to create and bring out a 3D film is not an easy task."

Mohanlal further shared the difficult process behind bringing the animated characters to life on the big screen. He said, "We created animated characters, and we created animated underwater sound. It's all a new revelation, a new thought process in film that nobody else has."

"This is a big challenge to create an animated character, a real character, and, throughout the film, have them moving and sharing their emotions. That is a big challenge for the animator to bring out the emotions of these two people. And these two people are not real as one is a goose, and the other is not real. So bringing out such emotions is a big challenge," he added.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal played the main lead in Barroz. It’s a children's fantasy movie based on a book with the same title.

