‘Devara craze is everywhere...’: Kantara's Rishab Shetty extends his best wishes to Jr NTR and film’s team

Jr NTR starrer Devara has finally hit the big screens on September 27, 2024, and is being celebrated by fans all over. As the film is being received well at the box office, Kantara’s Rishab Shetty has extended his best wishes to the actor and the entire team of the film.

In a recent post made on X (formerly Twitter), the actor said, “Devara craze is everywhere! Happy to see Devara winning hearts all over,” wishing Jr NTR and the team for their blockbuster.

Check out the official post here:

Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty had recently made the headlines together after being spotted enjoying a temple visit and lunch together. In a post shared by the actor himself, Jr NTR expressed how he had fulfilled his mom’s wish of visiting the Udupi Sri Matha Krishna Temple in Kundapura.

Post the temple visit the RRR star along with director Prashanth Neel and Rishab Shetty had a meal together.

See the post by Jr NTR here:

The movie Devara starring Jr NTR in the lead role features the RRR star in a dual role as father and son, namely - Devara and Vara. The film revolves around the tale of smugglers from four villages of a coastal region who are highly capable in their practices.

Advertisement

However, things take a swift turn when Devara has a change of heart which fuels a feud between the leaders of the four villages, causing a grave infighting. The actions that follow set up the crux of the film with the protagonist becoming a living urban legend feared and hated by wrongdoers.

At the same time, Devara’s son Vara tries to make a life for himself, being contrary to his father and always appearing as a shy and cowardly person. Besides Jr NTR, the film also has actors like Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Rishab Shetty is currently undergoing work on his next film, Kantara: Chapter 1 which is being directed by himself. The movie would serve as the second installment of the actor’s blockbuster film Kantara.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Boat OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Yogi Babu starrer survival drama film online