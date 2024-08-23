Is Nani frustrated with Telugu producers constantly changing release dates? Actor says, ‘If big movies don't come out as planned…’

Nani, during a recent interview with Gulte, was asked about his opinion on films not meeting their initial release dates in Telugu cinema. In response to the same, the Natural Star called out Telugu producers for delaying releases, especially big ones.

In the interview, the actor said, “If there is a constant non-clarity of when we could release a movie and announce the release date, it will be of inconvenience to many people. It's not just a matter of pride to make sure to release the film on the announced date. If big movies don't come out as planned, this could cause a loss for many people and their livelihood.”

The actor's comments were made after several movies, especially in Telugu cinema, were postponed and preponed on various occasions. This has led to a sense of confusion among the viewers as well.

Furthermore, Nani recently made headlines after commenting on the controversy surrounding actors Arshad Warsi and Prabhas. The Hi Nanna actor had said, “Why are you giving so much importance to an unimportant matter?” as he backtracked it in an interview recently.

The actor added how his comment was taken out of context with a short clip being circulated on the internet. He further said how his actual comment was blown out of proportion and made it lose its meaning as well.

The actor also said, “Definitely, my choice of words was also poor. The biggest thing that you can do is accept your regret,” and acknowledged his reaction to the situation was out of poor taste.

Coming to Nani’s next release, the actor is set to star in the movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marking his second flick with director Vivek Athreya. The film, slated to hit the big screens on August 29, 2024, presents the story of a police officer who is a menace to people and is downright evil in his ways. In retaliation, Surya who is a man with a split personality and anger issues takes it up to himself to solve the situation.

Advertisement

From Sunday to Friday, he remains composed and calm without losing his anger but at the same time he notes down the names of people he wants to seek revenge upon, which he enacts on Saturday, hence justifying the title.

Aside from Nani, the movie also has actors SJ Suryah and Priyanka Arul Mohan in lead roles.

ALSO READ: ‘NEEK fever is on’: Dhanush and GV Prakash Kumar go hand-to-hand as they begin shooting for former’s next directorial; PIC