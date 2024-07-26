Did you know Nani's first salary was Rs 4000? When actor opened up about wanting to buy half of Hyderabad

Ghanta Naveen Babu or fondly called Nani is an exceptional actor known for several blockbuster films. This superstar does not need any introduction but things were not always honky dory. Nani had to go through ups and downs in his career to reach where he is today.

Once, Nani opened up about his first salary as an assistant director. In a flashback, he recalled his joy when the actor received Rs 4000 for his work.

In a throwback Interview, Nani said, “When I was an assistant director, I remember the first salary that the first salary they gave was Rs 4000. It was all 100 rupee notes so when I put them in my pocket I could feel it. I was going back on my bike and I felt so rich that I wanted to buy half of Hyderabad.”

Further, he said despite earning so much in his life, Nani has never felt the kind of joy or happiness he felt while receiving Rs 4000.

Moreover, the Ante Sundaraniki actor recalled how every Saturday he used to go with his friends to a dhaba. Nani said throughout the week, he would eagerly be waiting to spend that time with his friends.

What’s next for Nani?

Nani was last seen opposite Mrunal Thakur in the 2023 film Hi Nanna. The film was helmed by Shouryuv and produced by C V Mohan, Vijender Reddy Teegala, and K.S. Murthy.

Hi Nanna focuses on a single father and his adorable daughter, Mahi. Apart from lead actors, the family drama features Nassar, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The Jersey actor will next be seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, a vigilante action thriller. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film marks his second collaboration with Nani. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram also has Priyanka Mohan, S. J. Suryah, Aditi Balan, Sai Kumar, and more in crucial roles.

The film will hit big screens on August 29 in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Moreover, as per the latest buzz, the Dasara actor can be seen with Janhvi Kapoor for his 33rd movie. However, an official confirmation is still pending from the makers.

