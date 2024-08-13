Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Trailer OUT: Nani stars as rage-filled vigilante set to unleash havoc on wrongdoers every Saturday

Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is all set to hit the big screens on August 29, 2024. The movie directed by Vivek Athreya features the Natural Star as a vigilante who goes head-to-head with an evil police officer.

The movie’s trailer features a few glimpses of a rageful fiery action flick. The trailer is also supported by the adrenaline-filled background scores by Jakes Bejoy.

Check out the trailer for Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram:

The trailer of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram starts off by showcasing SJ Suryah in his menacing avatar playing a police officer. Prideful and devilish, the man exerts his dominance over people, in any way it is possible.

However, things take a swift turn when he comes face to face with Surya who is a man with a split personality. From Sunday to Friday, he remains composed and calm without expressing his anger but at the same time notes down who he wishes to vanquish. Every Saturday, he becomes the rageful vigilante who wouldn’t stop at anything before finishing off his enemies, hunting them down to the very end.

The trailer showcases various fiery action sequences featuring the Natural Star which is accompanied by the thrilling music by Bejoy. Moreover, the film also marks the second collaboration of Nani with director Vivek Athreya after their film Ante Sundaraniki.

Apart from Nani and SJ Suryah, the movie also has actors Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sai Kumar, Abhirami, Ajay, Murali Sharma, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in prominent roles.

Coming to Nani’s work front, he was last seen in the 2023 film Hi Nanna, directed by debutant Shouryuv. The romantic drama features the story of a single father who is a successful photographer and leads his life with his daughter, who suffers from a pulmonary disease. The movie had Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, with actors Nassar, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikondai, and many more playing key roles.

Moreover, Nani is also reuniting with director Srikanth Odela for the tentatively tilted Nani 33. The upcoming film is also rumored to have Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead but an official confirmation is still pending.

