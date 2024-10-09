Is Prabhas going to get married? Aunt Shyamala Devi hints at possible announcement

Prabhas is surely one of the most eligible bachelors in the Indian film industry. While there has been much scrutiny about his personal life, the actor has always come forward to deny all marriage rumors. However, Prabhas’ aunt and legendary actor Krishnam Raju’s wife, Shyamala Devi, recently dropped a major hint about his wedding plans.

During a visit to Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada, the actor’s aunt interacted with the media and briefly talked about his marriage plans. According to 123Telugu, she stated that the Kalki 2898 AD star's long-awaited wedding announcement will be made soon. However, Shyamala Devi remained tight-lipped when asked about the bride-to-be.

Now, social media is buzzing with speculations surrounding Prabhas' potential marriage announcement.

Earlier, Shyamala Devi had said that the entire family wants him to tie the knot. However, they believe that it will happen when the time is "right."

Shyamala Devi further added, as quoted by Siasat, "Krishnam Raju garu takes care of everything from above. So far, everything he expected has happened. Marriage will also take place." She went on to say that the actor is currently working really hard on his projects to ensure his fans love them.

This is not the first time buzz surrounding Prabhas' wedding is doing the rounds on the internet. During a Kalki 2898 AD event in Hyderabad, the actor addressed such rumors and set the record straight. He said, "I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the movie will also feature Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal as the female leads. The film might hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.

Prabhas will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming project, and Salaar Part 2.

