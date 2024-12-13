SSMB29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli movie likely to have Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead role; REPORT

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited collaboration, tentatively called SSMB29, will likely go on floors in January 2025. Now, it seems that the makers are considering casting global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role.

As per a report by Filmfare, the makers of Mahesh Babu starrer are in talks with Priyanka to play a role in the magnum opus flick. The movie has been making buzz for quite some time with its casting, and rumors have been rife that it will have international actors playing prominent parts.

However, as of now, an official confirmation about the film and its casting is still unclear. Despite the same, it will be interesting to see how Priyanka would arch out a character under the direction of SS Rajamouli if the casting report becomes true.

The much-awaited movie, tentatively called SSMB29 or SSRMB, is touted as one of India's most ambitious projects. It is speculated to have a budget of Rs 900-1000 crores and take place on a grand scale. The movie, headlined by Mahesh Babu, is expected to be a globe-trotting adventure film, with reports that its genre is a “global feature.”

At an event earlier this year, Vijayendra Prasad, the film’s screenwriter, and SS Rajamouli’s father, revealed that it took them all two years to develop the movie’s story. The screenwriter also revealed that the movie will introduce a brand new world to the audience of Indian cinema.

Moreover, Pinkvilla exclusively reported earlier that the magnum opus flick featuring Mahesh will be released in two parts. Furthermore, it is also speculated that the main protagonist will be based on Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in an acting role for the film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The actor has also lent his voice to an upcoming Hollywood movie, Mufasa: The Lion. The superstar will be voicing the role of the titular character.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the lead role in 2023’s Love Again, co-starring alongside Sam Heughan. The actress will next be seen in Hollywood movies like Heads of State and The Bluff.

