Jai Hanuman first look OUT: Rishab Shetty joins Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe as lord Hanuman in sequel film

Kantara star Rishab Shetty has been officially cast as lord Hanuman in the Prasanth Varma directorial movie Jai Hanuman. The film which marks as a sequel to the Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan comes under the director’s cinematic universe, Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

The makers of the film have unveiled the first look of the upcoming movie with Rishab Shetty donning the avatar of lord Hanuman, who appears on his knee, holding an idol of lord Rama with a single tear running down from his eye. Along with the post, the makers also said, “A vow from the Tretayuga, bound to be fulfilled in the Kaliyuga.”

Check out the first look of Jai Hanuman featuring Rishab Shetty:

Several reports had been surfacing earlier that Rishab Shetty would be playing the lead role in Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman. Now, the makers themselves have officially announced the actor’s inclusion in the film.

The upcoming movie would mark as the sequel to this year's HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja. The film featured the story of a young man called Hanumanthu who lives with his elder sister in a village called Anjanadri.

In a fateful turn of events, the man comes in contact with a mysterious gem which makes him gain the powers of lord Hanuman from the Hindu mythology. With the help of his newfound powers, the man also protects his village from foes. The movie ended with lord Hanuman appearing and signaling a bigger battle is yet to come.

Other than Jai Hanuman, the PVCU would also feature other movies like Adhira and Maha Kali which are in the making.

Moving ahead, Rishab Shetty is also currently in the works for his next film, Kantara: Chapter 1. The period action thriller directed by the National Award-winning actor himself would mark as the prequel to the 2022 movie Kantara.

The upcoming film is said to be set during the reign of Kadambas of Banavasi and is expected to be made on a grand scale with high-octane action sequences. The movie is likely to hit the big screens in 2025 with B Ajaneesh Loknath returning as the music composer.

