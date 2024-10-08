70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty shares his joy over Kantara's double win at the prestigious ceremony

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony is currently taking place at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. President Droupadi Murmu is presenting the awards to celebrities including Rishab Shetty, Mani Ratnam and more. While walking the red carpet, the Kantara star took a moment to speak with Doordarshan National and expressed his joy over his big win.

He said, "I am very happy. Not one, we have won two awards, making the moment even more joyful." Rishab Shetty further mentioned that Kantara is a movie that highlights the conflict between humans and nature, adding, "More regional is more global."

For the unversed, Kantara won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment while Rishab Shetty bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in the movie.

Apart from Rishab Shetty, filmmaker Mani Ratnam also walked the red carpet ahead of the 70th National Film Awards ceremony. His film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 won multiple awards including Best Sound Design (Anand Krishnamoorthi), Best Cinematography (Ravi Varman), Best Tamil Feature Film and Best Music Direction - Background Music (AR Rahman).

Talking about his big win, Mani Ratnam said at the event as quoted by India Today, "It's a very special film because it comes from a huge classic novel, which has been popular for over 50 years. It's probably the most loved Tamil novel. It's been a dream for me to do this project. I tried to make it 3–4 times before. So, I am glad I got it. I am glad that my work is recognised, and I'm getting a National Award for it."

While Anand Ekarshi's Malayalam film Aattam won Best Feature Film, Rishab Shetty took home Best Actor for his work in Kantara. Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh shared the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Thiruchitrambalam in Tamil and Kutch Express in Gujarati, respectively. Meanwhile, Sooraj R Barjatya won the Best Director award for his work in Uunchai.

