Janhvi Kapoor's sizzling look with Jr NTR in Devara's Daavudi song gives Nadiyon Paar song vibe

Devara, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor as the main leads, is one of the highly anticipated films of 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film has been generating immense buzz due to its star cast and storyline. Recently, the makers of Devara dropped a major update about the third song from the film.

Sharing an intriguing poster featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, they wrote that the song titled Daavudi will be out on September 4. Their caption read, "It's going to be a sure shot. Whistle worthy madness in every beat. #Daavudi on Sept 4th."

In the poster, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor can be seen showcasing their on screen chemistry during a dance sequence. Janhvi looks graceful in her new look, while the RRR star exudes charm with his dance moves. On the other hand, the song is composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander.

Daavudi song poster reminded fans of Janhvi Kapoor's catchy dance number, Nadiyon Paar. The song was from the Hindi film Roohi, starring Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi opted for a similar look in the song as she dazzled on the dance floor.

Till now, the makers of Devara have unveiled two songs from the film titled Chuttamalle and Fear Song. Both the songs have received praises from fans across the globe. Meanwhile, it has been reported that another song featuring lead antagonist Saif Ali Khan has been shot. However, details about the song are still under wraps.

Talking about the film, it is set against the backdrop of the coastal regions in India. Jr NTR will reportedly play dual roles in the movie. Nevertheless, Devara is going to hit the big screens on September 27.

Apart from Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, the film will also feature Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in pivotal roles.

Jr NTR has several promising films lined up for 2024 and 2025. After Devara's release, he will start working on his untitled film with director Prashanth Neel. The shooting of the movie is expected to begin in September 2024. However, key details about the film are still under wraps.

