WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieves effortless airport look in baggy denims and comfy shirt; keeps low profile as she gets papped

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has created a separate fan base for herself, just on the basis of her love for fashion. The diva has often proved how everything minimalistic is just perfect and achievable to everyone. Yet again, the Kushi star turned heads with her sophisticated and simple airport look.

In the video, Samantha can be seen outside the Mumbai airport as she proceeded towards her parked car. The actress opted for comfortable and baggy denim flared pants. She paired it with a white peplum shirt. Half-tied hair, sunglasses and a face mask completed her OOTD. Samantha seemed to keep a rather low profile, whilst she got clicked by the paparazzi.

Watch the video here.

Well, it appears Samantha has a soft corner for the most relaxed fits when it comes to attending events or making public appearances. For instance, back on August 20, 2024, the starlet attended an event and it was her simple and effortless outfit which did all the talking. Exuding confidence the diva wore a polo shirt and light blue denims. She kept her tresses open and enhanced her style statement with a pair of rimmed spectacles.

Besides her fashion musings, Samantha, an avid social media user, often shares glimpses of her personal life. While much of her time is spent within her busy schedules in front of the camera, back at home the diva loves to spend some lazy moments and quality time.

Back in July, she had shared a glimpse of herself wherein she was seen scribbling something on a diary. Samantha proudly tagged herself as a ‘student’ in the particular story on her Instagram account.

Coming to her work front, Samantha is all set to dazzle on the screen once again with her upcoming thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The diva has paired up with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for the first time in the series, which is directed by Raj & DK.

For the unversed, Citadel would be Sam’s first project after her recovery from her auto-immune condition of myositis. She was on a hiatus for the same ahead of this.

