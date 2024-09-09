Jayam Ravi and Aarti's love story: When couple said, 'We have only taken many U-turns because...', as they opened up on hiding their relationship

Popular Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has set social media ablaze today (September 9) by sharing disappointing news of his divorce from estranged wife Aarti after more than a decade of marriage. Speculations about Jayam Ravi and Aarti contemplating separation were on the Internet for quite some time but the news was only confirmed after the former shared a post. In this article, we will take a look at how the two fell for each other, their marriage, their kids, and what possibly went wrong in the relationship. We will also discuss how the duo, at the beginning of their courtship, kept their relationship under wraps even from their families.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti’s relationship

As they say, the opposite attracts, Jayam Ravi and Aarti are polar parts. While Jayam Ravi is an actor, his ex-wife despite being the daughter of TV producer Sujatha Vijayakumar’s daughter, is not interested in films. The former couple met in Scotland and it was perhaps during that time that Jayam and Aarti fell for each other.



After dating for some time, Jayam and Aarti tied the knot in the presence of friends and family on June 4, 2009. The now ex-couple embraced parenthood for the first time in 2010, welcoming their firstborn Aarav. In 2014, Jayam Ravi and Aarti were blessed with another son, Ayaan.

After their marriage, the duo appeared for an interview with galatta.com where they opened up about their relationship and marriage. Speaking about it, the Ponniyin Selvan actor’s estranged wife said, “It's obviously a special moment in our life. We waited for a long time for that day, we got permission from our parents, and there was huge process. So, this moment is very very special." Further, when Aarti was asked if she cried buckets during her wedding ceremony, she candidly denied it and said she was too happy about her future with her husband.

Advertisement

When Jayam Ravi confessed to hiding their relationship

During the same interview, Jayam Ravi revealed that they intentionally kept their relationship away from the media and limelight. He said, "We have only taken many U-turns because I was a celebrity, if we go somewhere, they will take pictures and we hadn't made our love public or broke the news to our parents at that time, so...". Moreover, Aarti said that their entire dating period was in a car as they were constantly trying to hide their relationship.

As per a report in Time of India, their love was so pure and had reached the point where Jayam Ravi used to escape from his house at night to meet his lady love, Aarti, before marriage.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti’s divorce

On September 9, 2024, Jayam Ravi announced the news of his separation from Aarti through a long post on social media. In his post on X, Jayam Ravi wrote, "After much thought and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Advertisement

Further in his note, the Siren actor sought privacy and sensitivity from his fans, wellwishers and the media, since he took a crucial step in his life. Moreover, Jayam Ravi suggested that one must not resort to speculations and rumors to comment on his and Aarti's decision to end their marriage.

It is pertinent to mention that rumors about trouble hitting Jayam and Aarti’s marriage have been a constant conjecture for quite some time now. The speculations skyrocketed when Aarti deleted all pictures with him from her social media account.

ALSO READ: 'He wished to celebrate...': Netizens REACT as Jayam Ravi announces divorce with Aarti Ravi ahead of his birthday